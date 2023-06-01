Amit Shah visits camps of Kuki, Meitei groups

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 31

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who has been on a four-day visit to Manipur beginning May 29, today said the government was committed to restoring peace in Manipur as early as possible and ensuring the return of displaced people to their homes.

The Home Minister said this after visiting the camps of Kuki and Meitei communities in Moreh and Imphal on the third day of his visit to the violence-hit state.

Meantime, the confidence of tribal leaders appeared to be bolstered, as the Home Minister is believed to have assured them that the government may consider their demand for imposition of President’s rule and creation of a separate administration for tribal people in Manipur, once normalcy is restored in the state, sources said.

Reaching out The Centre’s resolve remains focused on bringing Manipur back on the track of peace and harmony at the earliest and ensuring the return of displaced people to their homes. — Amit Shah, Union Home Minister

On the third day of his stay in the state, Shah visited the India-Myanmar border town of Moreh in Tengnoupal district, where he met Kuki civil society groups, besides reviewing the security measures. He also visited Kangpokpi and met civil society leaders and intellectuals of the area.

Both districts have been highly impacted by the ethnic violence that has ravaged the state since May 3, leaving at least 80 persons dead and more than 300 injured.

At both places, he also reviewed the security situation with state police officers, senior officials of the Central Armed Police Forces and the Army, asking them to scale up security apparatus.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Biren Singh appealed to people to surrender firearms looted from security forces.