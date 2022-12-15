Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan to be present as film festival begins in Kolkata

Kolkata, December 15
Bollywood superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan will be among those present as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will inaugurate the 28th Kolkata International Film Festival here on Thursday.
Governor CV Ananda Bose, cricket legend Sourav Ganguly, actor Jaya Bachchan and singer Arijit Singh will also be a part of the star-studded function at the Netaji Indoor Stadium, an official said.
A total of 183 films from 42 countries would be screened across 10 venues in Kolkata as part of the state-sponsored festival, which would continue till December 22, he said.
An exhibition on Satyajit Ray, talk shows and discussions on films, and workshops will also be held during the festival.
Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s Abhimaan (1973), starring the Bachchan couple in the lead roles, will be the inaugural film.
In the last two years, the festival was low-key due to the pandemic.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father
The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...
Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border
Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana IPS officer are...
Former Haryana AAP president Naveen Jaihind arrested in Rohtak
Was booked for rioting, attack on govt officials and crimina...
After expiry of time duration, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann makes Hoshiarpur toll plaza toll free
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann slams previous govts for letting peo...