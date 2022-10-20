Amrapali: SC to hold special sitting on Oct 22

PTI

New Delhi, October 19

The Supreme Court said on Wednesday a Bench headed by Chief Justice UU Lalit would hold a special sitting on October 22 to hear pending issues involving the Amrapali group of companies, including the bail pleas of its former directors Anil Sharma and Shiva Priya.

A Bench of Justices UU Lalit and Bela M Trivedi said it would hold court on Saturday, a non-working day, to adjudicate pending issues related to finances from the banks and Noida and Greater Noida authorities' contention on sale of floor area ratio to generate funds.

The CJI said his tenure was coming to an end and he would not have much time to adjudicate all pending issues of the Amrapali Group. He would hear only those issues which would give an impetus to the construction of the stalled projects so the hassled home buyers could get their flats.

On August 22, the CJI, who has been hearing the Amrapali matter since 2018, had said in the month of September he would hold three sittings on Saturdays to dispose of the pending issues. However, he was not able to hold court on a Saturday after resuming charge as CJI on August 27.

The apex court had on July 23, 2019, cracked down on errant builders for breaching the trust reposed by the home buyers and ordered cancellation of the registration of the Amrapali Group under RERA. It ousted the company from prime properties in the NCR by nixing the land leases.