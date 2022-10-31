An emotional PM expresses grief over bridge tragedy; says never in his life he has expressed such pain

Vibha Sharma
New Delhi, October 31
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the Centre and state were helping the victims of the Morbi bridge tragedy, and that never in his life he had experienced such pain and grief.
Speaking in Kevadia, Modi said the cultural programme to be held on the occasion was cancelled following the tragedy.
"I am in Ekta Nagar but my mind is with the victims of Morbi. Rarely in my life have I experienced such pain.
"On the one hand, there is a pain-riddled heart and on the other, there is the path to duty," an emotional Modi said
Expressing sympathy with the families of all those who lost their lives, the PM said all efforts had been made for relief and rescue.
The Prime Minister, who is in Kevadia on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, said no effort would be spared in providing relief and rescue.
