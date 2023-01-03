Eyewitness to Delhi dragging incident has come forward and is giving her testimony: Delhi Police

PTI

New Delhi, January 3

A person who probably can tell what transpired on the December 31 night, when a 20-year-old woman was hit by a car and was dragged under it for miles in outer Delhi, has come forward and is giving her testimony, police said on Tuesday.

A senior police officer addressing a press conference said a witness to the incident had emerged and she was with the victim at the time it happened.

Her statement is being recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC, Sagar Preet Hooda, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), said.

The woman who accompanied the victim on her scooter did not sustain any injury in the accident.

Since she was scared, she fled when the accident took place leaving her friend behind, Hooda said.

Police said the victim's friend did not tell about the accident to anyone else.

"So, now we have an eyewitness to the incident and she is cooperating with the police. We are getting her statement recorded. This is a significant development.

"This will be an important evidence for us to get the accused punished," Hooda said.

"Investigation is still under way. It is at primary stage and multiple angles are being probed. We are hopeful of completing the investigation soon and will ensure that the accused get strictest punishment," he added.