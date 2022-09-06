Anger as IT capital inundated

PTI

Bengaluru, September 5

Torrential overnight rain left India’s IT capital struggling on Monday as inundation and waterlogging threw life out of gear, leading to a public outpour of anger against alleged misgovernance and the powers that be.

As the rain brought Bengaluru, capital city of the poll-bound Karnataka, to its knees on Monday coupled with traffic woes, the average Bengalurean had a tough time negotiating the flooded roads and reaching his/her respective destinations. Even the airport was not spared.

Many people took to Twitter to air their grievances, with a short video showing air passengers wading through ankle-deep water in what seemed to be the city airport’s entrance.

Sights of traffic snarls, inundation and stranded citizens painted a stark picture of the southern city known as the country’s IT hub, even as inflatable boats and tractors were deployed to move people, especially the morning office-goers and school students.

IT industry veteran Mohan Das Pai uploaded a video on Twitter titled “Pls see in Bengaluru” that showed a man dressed up as Lord Ganesh and wading through near knee-deep water, even as vehicular traffic was seen crawling in the background. Cars and buses were submerged in stagnant water elsewhere.

While a Twitter user blamed “massive deforestation” and road heights going up “illegally” with “illegal” high rises, another said the only solution is to reclaim all lakes and remove encroachments.

CM Basavaraj Bommai said he has instructed officials to see to it that water is drained out from the inundated roads at the earliest.