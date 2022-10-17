Ankita Bhandari murder case: Forensic report rules out rape

Dehradun, October 17
Preliminary forensic examination reports of the visceral samples of Ankita Bhandari, who was allegedly killed by the owner of a resort where she worked as a receptionist, have ruled out sexual assault, a police officer said on Monday.
Bhandari's murder allegedly by her employer Pulkit Arya, who is the son of a former BJP leader, and his two accomplices, had triggered a massive public outrage with people demanding the hanging of the killers.
The reports of the visceral samples did not speak of any sexual assault on her before she was killed, the officer said requesting anonymity.
He said new findings support the post-mortem report issued by AIIMS, Rishikesh, which had also ruled out a sexual assault on the victim, he said.
Arya and his two accomplices have been put behind bars while investigation by an SIT into the case is in progress.
The probe by the SIT, headed by DIG P Renuka Devi, is nearing its conclusion following which a chargesheet will be filed in the case, the official said.
The body of Bhandari (19) was recovered from the Chilla canal in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh on September 24.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Not scared of being arrested, BJP wants to send me to jail in 'fake' case: Sisodia on CBI questioning
Sisodia also linked his questioning with elections in Gujara...
Congress presidential polls LIVE UPDATES: Delegates choose between Kharge and Tharoor for party president
Chidambaram 1st voter in Congress election for a non-Gandhi ...
Shocked that Sourav Ganguly deprived of second term as BCCI president: Mamata Banerjee
Said will request the PM to ensure that Ganguly is allowed t...
PM Modi, Kejriwal wish Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on his birthday
Bhagwant Mann turns 49 today
PM Modi releases 12th installment of Rs 16,000 crore to eligible farmers under PM-KISAN
With this, the total amount transferred to the beneficiaries...