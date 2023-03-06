Another arrest in BJP youth leader's murder case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 5

The NIA has arrested a wanted criminal carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh in connection with the murder of Karnataka BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru.

In an official statement, the NIA said, “After painstakingly pursuing and developing leads from various sources, a team of agency sleuths managed to arrest absconder Thufail MH from his hideout in the Amaruthahalli area of Bengaluru city last night.”

Nettaru was murdered allegedly by PFI cadres in July 2022 in Bellare village of Sullia Taluk in Dakshina Kannada district, the NIA said. In January, the agency had filed a chargesheet against 20 accused before a Special Court in Bengaluru and also named six absconders.