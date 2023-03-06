Another Bishnoi gang member held

New Delhi, March 5
The Delhi Police arrested a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in the wee hours today following a brief exchange of fire near the Qutub Minar metro station here, officials said.
Neeraj (30), alias Katiya, is a resident of Haryana’s Jhajjar district. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Alok Kumar said information was received that Neeraj would come near the Qutub Minar metro station between 2 am and 3 am on Sunday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Umesh Pal murder case: Another accused killed in encounter in UP’s Prayagraj
The encounter took place at Kaundhiyara
Life sentence for Captain for 'staged' encounter in Kashmir's Amshipura
3 civilians were killed in July 2020 | Verdict subject to co...
Prison clash video viral, jail supdt held
2 accused in Moosewala case were killed on Feb 26