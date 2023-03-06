Another Bishnoi gang member held

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 5

The Delhi Police arrested a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in the wee hours today following a brief exchange of fire near the Qutub Minar metro station here, officials said.

Neeraj (30), alias Katiya, is a resident of Haryana’s Jhajjar district. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Alok Kumar said information was received that Neeraj would come near the Qutub Minar metro station between 2 am and 3 am on Sunday.