Another cheetah dies at Kuno National Park

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 9

Another cheetah named “Daksha”, translocated from South Africa, died at Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

“Daksha” became the third cheetah to die in the Kuno National Park. Earlier, a female cheetah and a male cheetah died on March 27 and April 23, respectively.

The veterinary team of the KNP is said to have carried out the autopsy of the female cheetah.

The number of deaths, veterinary experts believe, could rise further. The Environment Ministry said “Daksha” died after the cheetah reportedly got injured in a “violent interaction” during mating.

“The cheetah was found fatally injured at 10.45 am. Veterinarians treated her, but the animal died at noon,” said the ministry in a statement.