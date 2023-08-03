Another cheetah dies at Kuno, toll rises to 9

New Delhi: One more cheetah was found dead at Kuno park in MP on Wednesday. Officials said they were trying to ascertain the cause of the death. Nine cheetahs have died at the park since March. TNS
US woman gangraped in Kerala, two arrested
Kollam: A US woman, who was staying at an ashram near here, was allegedly gangraped by two men. The accused men were caught on Wednesday and an FIR registered against them, the police said. PTI
Court reserves order on Tytler’s bail plea
New Delhi: A court has reserved its order on anticipatory bail plea of Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in a case related to killing of three persons in Pul Bangash during the anti-Sikh riots. The order will be out on August 4.
