Another drug peddler held in Sonali Phogat case

Panaji, August 28
The Goa Police have arrested one more drug peddler in connection with the case of alleged murder of BJP leader Sonali Phogat, an official said on Sunday. With this, five persons have so far been arrested in the case.
Phogat (43), a former Tik Tok star and contestant on the reality TV show “Big Boss”, was brought dead to a hospital on August 23, a day after her arrival in Goa.
On Saturday night, the Anjuna police in North Goa district arrested drug peddler Ramadas Mandrekar for allegedly supplying drugs to another peddler, Dattaprasad Gaonkar, who is already in custody in connection with the case, the official said. Gaonkar had allegedly supplied drugs to two other accused Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh, who had accompanied Phogat on the Goa trip.
The Goa Police on Saturday said Phogat was given methamphetamine, a recreational drug, by her aides Sangwan and Sukhwinder hours before her death. Edwin Nunes, the other arrested in case, is the owner of the Curlies restaurant in North Goa where Phogat and her aides had partied on the intervening night of August 22 and 23.
Phogat was administered methamphetamine, and some left-over drug was recovered from the restaurant’s washroom, DSP Jivba Dalvi had said.
Sagwan and Sukhwinder allegedly told the police that they had procured drugs from Gaonkar, who worked as a room boy at Hotel Grand Leoney Resort in Anjuna where they were staying. While Sagwan and Sukhwinder are charged with murder, Nunes and Gaonkar are booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level
Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...
Jharkhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’
Will be shifted to a resort in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a sta...
CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched
Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...
'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy
According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...
SC refuses to grant permission for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru
The top court was hearing an appeal filed by the Karnataka W...