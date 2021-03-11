Another electric scooter goes up in flames in TN

PTI

Chennai, April 30

An electric scooter caught fire in Hosur, an industrial hub in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri district, on Saturday causing panic in the area. The owner, a supervisor at a private firm in Bengaluru, however, had a providential escape.

Hosur resident Satish Kumar noticed his scooter suddenly catching fire from under the seat. As the vehicle went up in flames, passersby rushed to his help in dousing the blaze. But the vehicle was gutted.