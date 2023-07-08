Another man killed on Bengal panchayat poll eve

Kolkata: On the eve of West Bengal panchayat elections on Saturday, a bullet-riddled body of a man was found in Bangaon in North 24 Parganas district on Friday, taking the poll-related toll to 19.
