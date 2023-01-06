Another mid-air 'peeing' incident

New Delhi, January 5
Ten days after the shocking November 26 incident on a New York-Delhi Air India flight, another incident of a drunk male passenger allegedly urinating on a female passenger’s blanket was reported on the Paris-Delhi sector, but there was no penal action after he gave a written apology, officials said on Thursday.
Contravention of laws: DGCA notice to AI
- New Delhi: Aviation regulator DGCA has issued show-cause notice to the Accountable Manager of the Tata group-owned airline, Director in-flight Services, pilots and crew members over the urinating incident on a New York-Delhi flight on November 26.
- Holding the airline guilty of contravention of multiple laws, the DGCA said it had sought details of the incident from Air India. TNS
NCW demands lifetime ban on nov 26 flyer
National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma demanded a lifetime ban on flying for Shankar Mishra, who allegedly urinated on a woman onboard AI flight in November. Sharma said a month-long ban was a mockery. Meanwhile, Delhi Police said they were looking for Mishra, who was absconding. TNS
The incident occurred on December 6 on Air India flight 142 and the pilot of the aircraft reported the matter to the Air Traffic Control (ATC) at Indira Gandhi International Airport about it, following which the male passenger was apprehended.
The flight landed at 9:40 am in Delhi and the airport security was informed that the male passenger was “under the influence of alcohol and was not following the instructions of the cabin crew and he later peed on a blanket of an onboard lady passenger”, airport officials said.
The male passenger was apprehended by the Central Industrial Security Force as soon as he deboarded the plane but was later allowed to leave after the two passengers reached a “mutual compromise” and the accused tendered a “written apology”.
The lady passenger, who initially made a written complaint, refused to file a police case and the passenger was allowed to go by the airport security after he cleared immigration and Customs formalities, they said.
Meanwhile, the Delhi Police have registered an FIR regarding the November incident, based on a complaint by the victim to Air India.
