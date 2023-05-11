 Another student dies by suicide in Rajasthan's Kota, 7th case this year : The Tribune India

Another student dies by suicide in Rajasthan's Kota, 7th case this year

Last year, 15 students died by suicide in the coaching hub

Another student dies by suicide in Rajasthan's Kota, 7th case this year

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Kota (Rajasthan), May 11

Fifteen-year-old NEET aspirant from UP was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his hostel room in Kota Thursday, police said, in the second suspected suicide case in four days in the coaching hub.

Dhanesh Kumar Sharma, a resident of Khurja town in Bulandshahr district, was found dead by his hostel warden in Landmark City in Kunhari area. The Class 11 student had come to Kota only a month ago and was preparing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) at a coaching centre, police said.

Kunhari SHO Ganga Sahay Sharma said the student had his dinner and retired to his room no. 110 on Wednesday night. His parents got worried when he did not respond to their repeated phone calls.

They asked a boy, who hailed from their town and resided in Kota, to check on their son. The boy and the hostel warden broke into Dhanesh Sharma’s room on Thursday morning and found him hanging from the ceiling fan hook, the SHO said.

“Prima facie, homesickness and stress from studies appear to be the reasons behind the extreme step. However, no suicide note has been recovered from his room and the actual reason behind his death will be ascertained,” Circle Officer DSP Shankar Lal said.

The body is at a mortuary and will be sent for a post-mortem examination after his parents arrive, Lal added.

On Monday, Mohammed Nasid, 22, who hailed from Bengaluru, died allegedly by jumping from the tenth floor of a multi-storey building after appearing for the NEET-UG exam this year.

At least seven students studying in various coaching centres in Kota have died allegedly by suicide so far this year. Besides, a student who attempted self-immolation was rescued.

Last year, 15 coaching students died by suicide in the coaching hub.

More than 2.25 lakh students are estimated to be taking classes in various coaching centres in the city this academic session to crack entrance exams of medical and engineering colleges.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Amritsar blast video: SGPC releases CCTV footage, says staffers' prompt action helped crack blast case near Golden Temple; questions Punjab Police 'leniency'

2
Amritsar

Amritsar blasts: Newly-wed couple among 5 arrested after third low-intensity blast near Golden Temple

3
Nation

All fit and suitable short service officers not approved for permanent commission to get extension beyond 10 years: AFT

4
Trending

Another PDA video of couple inside Delhi Metro surfaces, DMRC asks passengers to ‘behave responsibly’

5
Chandigarh

No outing for a week: 36 PGI students face action for skipping PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’

6
Pollywood

Ludhiana court vacates stay on Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila biopic

7
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Saint Kabir School recognition withdrawn

8
Punjab

Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection: 54.4 per cent polling recorded; key factors that led to low turnout

9
Nation

FIR against BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover, wife Madhuri Jain, family

10
Himachal

Over 100 illegal structures along Shimla highway razed in 3 days

Don't Miss

View All
Amritsar blast LIVE updates: Woman among 5 arrested after third low intensity blast near Golden Temple
Amritsar

Amritsar blasts: Newly-wed couple among 5 arrested after third low-intensity blast near Golden Temple

Internet search costs woman Rs 8L
Chandigarh

Internet search costs Kharar woman Rs 8L

Day temp to hit 40°C by May 13
Chandigarh

Day temp to hit 40°C by May 13

Centre pulls up UT for poor enrolment of special kids
Chandigarh

Centre pulls up Chandigarh for poor enrolment of special kids

Snow in summer, Dharamsala, Keylong see lowest May temperature
Nation

Snow in summer, Dharamsala, Keylong see lowest May temperature

Sonam Kapoor speech at King Charles Coronation concert: Internet says, ‘Britishers tortured us for 200 years, she took revenge in less than 2 minutes’
Entertainment

Sonam Kapoor trolled over 2019 video that Internet users mischievously link to King Charles Coronation ceremony

Another mysterious explosion on Amritsar's heritage street triggers panic
Amritsar

Another 'mysterious' blast in Amritsar triggers panic; DGP denies terror angle

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go
Features

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go

Top News

Pakistan top court says Imran Khan's arrest is illegal: Geo TV

Pakistan Supreme Court declares Imran Khan’s arrest ‘illegal’, orders his immediate release

The court also took note of about 90 to 100 Rangers personne...

Supreme Court refers Sena vs Sena dispute to larger bench

Supreme Court refuses to reinstate MVA govt in Maharashtra; raps governor for ordering floor test

Five-judge constitution bench of SC delivers unanimous verdi...

Delhi-Centre services row: CJI says don't agree with 2019 verdict that Delhi has no power over services

Delhi government has control over services except for public order, police and land, Supreme Court says on Delhi-Centre power row

CJI says don't agree with 2019 judgement that Delhi has no p...

Speed of work in Delhi will increase manifold now, officers who ‘obstructed’ work will face music: Kejriwal after SC verdict

Speed of work in Delhi will increase manifold now, officers who ‘obstructed’ work will face music: Kejriwal after SC verdict

Top court has ruled that Delhi Government has legislative an...

Amritsar blast LIVE updates: Woman among 5 arrested after third low intensity blast near Golden Temple

Amritsar blasts: Newly-wed couple among 5 arrested after third low-intensity blast near Golden Temple

The suspect threw bomb from window of a washroom in Guru Ram...


Cities

View All

Amritsar blasts: 1.1 kg explosive, radical literature seized from 5 arrested; Punjab Police probing motive, foreign links

Amritsar blasts: 1.1 kg explosive, radical literature seized from 5 arrested; Punjab Police probing motive, foreign links

Amritsar blast video: SGPC releases CCTV footage, says staffers' prompt action helped crack blast case near Golden Temple; questions Punjab Police 'leniency'

Amritsar blasts: Newly-wed couple among 5 arrested after third low-intensity blast near Golden Temple

Operation Vigil: Amritsar Cops take out flag marches, search railway station, mall

Heritage Street: Intensive checking troubles Amritsar hoteliers

443 cases of stubble burning in Bathinda

443 cases of stubble burning in Bathinda

Weeklong protest by SKM against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from tomorrow

BJP urges Centre to resume flights from Bathinda

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Master plan provisions to be kept intact: Heritage panel

Master plan provisions to be kept intact: Chandigarh Heritage panel

36 PGI students grounded for skipping ‘Mann ki Baat’

Chandigarh: Saint Kabir School recognition withdrawn

Chandigarh: Teachers press for regular job

Internet search costs Kharar woman Rs 8L

Delhi-Centre services row: CJI says don't agree with 2019 verdict that Delhi has no power over services

Delhi government has control over services except for public order, police and land, Supreme Court says on Delhi-Centre power row

Delhi government removes Services secretary Ashish More hours after SC verdict

AAP hails Supreme Court verdict on Centre-Delhi services row, CM Kejriwal calls verdict 'victory of democracy'

Speed of work in Delhi will increase manifold now, officers who ‘obstructed’ work will face music: Kejriwal after SC verdict

Policy regulating cab aggregators, delivery service providers approved

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: Result may go down to the wire

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: Result may go down to the wire

Day of commotion, confrontation & car, motorbike chases

‘Whoever wins should get our pension hiked’

Voters' day out

‘Need employment, development in rural areas’

Pedestrian bridges along ROB cry for civic body’s attention

Pedestrian bridges along ROB cry for civic body’s attention

Bus rams into stationary truck on national highway, 15 hurt

Stay on Chamkila's biopic starring Diljit Dosanjh vacated

2 fresh Covid cases in dist

10 hotels sealed for violations