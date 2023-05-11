Another student dies by suicide in Rajasthan's Kota, 7th case this year

PTI

Kota (Rajasthan), May 11

Fifteen-year-old NEET aspirant from UP was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his hostel room in Kota Thursday, police said, in the second suspected suicide case in four days in the coaching hub.

Dhanesh Kumar Sharma, a resident of Khurja town in Bulandshahr district, was found dead by his hostel warden in Landmark City in Kunhari area. The Class 11 student had come to Kota only a month ago and was preparing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) at a coaching centre, police said.

Kunhari SHO Ganga Sahay Sharma said the student had his dinner and retired to his room no. 110 on Wednesday night. His parents got worried when he did not respond to their repeated phone calls.

They asked a boy, who hailed from their town and resided in Kota, to check on their son. The boy and the hostel warden broke into Dhanesh Sharma’s room on Thursday morning and found him hanging from the ceiling fan hook, the SHO said.

“Prima facie, homesickness and stress from studies appear to be the reasons behind the extreme step. However, no suicide note has been recovered from his room and the actual reason behind his death will be ascertained,” Circle Officer DSP Shankar Lal said.

The body is at a mortuary and will be sent for a post-mortem examination after his parents arrive, Lal added.

On Monday, Mohammed Nasid, 22, who hailed from Bengaluru, died allegedly by jumping from the tenth floor of a multi-storey building after appearing for the NEET-UG exam this year.

At least seven students studying in various coaching centres in Kota have died allegedly by suicide so far this year. Besides, a student who attempted self-immolation was rescued.

Last year, 15 coaching students died by suicide in the coaching hub.

More than 2.25 lakh students are estimated to be taking classes in various coaching centres in the city this academic session to crack entrance exams of medical and engineering colleges.