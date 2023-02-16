Another temple defaced in Canada

New Delhi, February 15
Another Hindu temple was defaced with anti-India graffiti in Canada’s Mississauga on Tuesday. The incident was condemned by the Consulate General of India in Toronto, which requested the authorities to investigate and take prompt action against the perpetrators.
“We strongly condemn the defacing of Ram Mandir in Mississauga with anti-India graffiti. We have requested Canadian authorities to investigate the incident and take prompt action against the perpetrators,” the Consulate General said.
This is not the first time that a Hindu temple was defaced in Canada. In January, a temple in Brampton was defaced, leading to outrage among the Indian community. At that time too, the Indian Consulate General in Toronto had condemned the vandalism at the Gauri Shankar Mandir.
Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown also condemned the vandalism and the Canadian authorities are investigating the incident. “This hateful act of vandalism has no place in our city or country,” he said.
