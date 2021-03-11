Anti-encroachment drive continues in Delhi

New Delhi: The civic authorities on Wednesday carried out anti-encroachment drive in Najafgarh, Dwarka, Lodhi Colony and several other areas in south Delhi as bulldozers continued to roll in the city amid stiff opposition from locals. Meanwhile, East Delhi MC's planned drive in Seelampur couldn't start on Wednesday as police force couldn't be mobilised.
