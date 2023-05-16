‘Anti-graft’ march ends, Sachin Pilot threatens statewide agitation if demands not met

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 15

At a time when a factional war is threatening to break out in Karnataka on the issue of who would be the new Chief Minister, Rajasthan’s disgruntled party leader Sachin Pilot also upped the ante and warned of launching a statewide agitation if action was not taken on his demands by May-end.

What he seeks Dissolution and reconstitution of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission

Compensation for those affected by government job exam paper leak cases

High-level probe into the corruption charges levelled against the previous BJP government

Addressing a rally at the culmination of his five-day125-km-long ‘Jan Sangharsh Yatra’ from Ajmer to Jaipur, Pilot said he wanted dissolution of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) and its reconstitution, compensation for those affected by government job exam paper leak cases and a high-level probe into the corruption charges levelled against the previous BJP government.

Pilot said people had no faith in the recruitment process. “If action is not taken on these three demands by the end of this month, an agitation will be launched across the state,” the former Deputy CM said.

Pilot referred to the boycott of the Congress Legislature Party meeting in September last year by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s loyalists and said, "We kept working for the organisation even after getting a raw deal and you (Gehlot) are abusing and maligning us … this cannot go on,” Pilot said.

On Gehlot’s statement praising BJP leaders, including Raje and Kailash Meghwal for saving the government during the political crisis in July 2020, Pilot said Gehlot was maligning Congress leaders and praising those belonging to other parties.

Pilot said while he never levelled charges against anyone, the Gehlot camp never missed an opportunity to abuse him. “However, it does not really matter since it is the common people who are supreme in a democracy,” he said.

Promising to continue his fight against corruption, Pilot said he would continue to serve the people of Rajasthan “till his last breath”. “I cannot be intimidated. I have fought for you and will continue to do so,” he said. The rally today was attended by over 10 MLAs, including two ministers of the Gehlot Cabinet — Rajendra Gudha and Hema Ram Choudhary.

Congress spokespersons did not comment on the issue.