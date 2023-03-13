Anti-India forces devising new conspiracies to divide society: RSS resolution

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 13

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Monday called for shedding the colonial mindset and stressed the need to follow civic duties to ensure India’s global leadership even as it called upon people to defeat the designs of anti-India forces which, it said, were devising new conspiracies for dividing society.

Passing a resolution on India’s global resurgence based on the principles of “swa (Swadharma, Swadeshi and Swaraj), RSS’ top decision making body Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha today said, “While many countries have respect and goodwill for Bharat, some forces in the world are not accepting Bharatiya resurgence based on its swa. These forces opposing Hindutva thought within and outside the country or devising new conspiracies for creating mutual distrust in society, systemic alienation and anarchy by instigating selfish interests and divisiveness. While being vigilant towards all these, we also need to defeat their designs.”

In the resolution it also added that just as renunciation and sacrifice were a sensual for freedom from foreign rule, in present times people need to establish a social life free from colonial mindset and committed to civic duties for realisation of India’s global leadership goal.

“The entire society, specially the youth will have to make concerted efforts in this regard. In the process of making well organised, glorious and prosperous nation, we need to overcome the challenges of fulfilment of basic needs of all sections, opportunities for holistic development and building new models based on Bharatiya concept of modernity through judicious use of technology and eco-friendly development.”

The apex decision making body of the RSS also said that for rebuilding the nation “we need to make special efforts for achieving the objectives such as strengthening the family institution, creating fraternity based harmonious society and developing entrepreneurship with Swadeshi spirit”.

The resolution lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s five resolves given from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Independence Day as India entered the golden centenary period of its independence, which the government calls Amrit Kaal.

“The Amrit Kaal is offering us an opportunity to make collective efforts so that India attains global leadership. The Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha calls upon the society including enlightened people to participate in this endeavour of evolving contemporary systems in all fields of social life,” the resolution added.