Anti-India narratives seen in farmer agitation, now Manipur: Top minister

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 7

Union minister of state for IT and Electronics Rajeev Chandrashekhar on Monday drew parallels between the farmers’ agitation and Manipur violence saying anti India narratives, fanned by a group of vested interests, were witnessed in both.

“When a group of people and vested interests get together, invest in platforms and these groups operate in remarkable coordination, they cross post, they share each other’s content, they share a remarkably common consistent goal, lies and hatred about PM, about govt, fanning communal disharmony and incitement. We have seen this in Manipur recently we have seen this infarmer agitation,” Chandrashekhar said, referring to a US media report on how an American millionaire financed networks to push Chinese propaganda worldwide, including in India through news site NewsClick.

Attacking Rahul Gandhi, he said there is a remarkable convergence of strategy and such anti India forces “fan a consistent narrative”.

“There is one political leader who is consistent with this narrative.

These narratives put out by NewsClick and others operating in concert are echoed almost blandly in a similar fashion by Rahul Gandhi who goes abroad and says exactly the same things—democracy is in danger, judiciary is compromised, EVMs are compromised,” the minister said as the BJP launched a tirade against opposition INDIA alliance for supporting NewsClick when ED raided it for money laundering for five days in 2021.

A New York Times report now says US tech mogul Neville Singham funded NewsClick which sprinkled its coverage with Chinese propaganda.

Asked if the government had information on suspect accounts operating from Manipur, government sources said take downs of suspect accounts was a regular process.

#China #Manipur