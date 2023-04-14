Anticipatory bail petition of Ansari’s son rejected by HC

PTI

Lucknow, April 13

The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad HC on Thursday rejected an anticipatory bail plea moved by jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari’s son Umar Ansari in an evacuee property case.

The Bench also dismissed a plea of Mukhtar Ansari’s other son Abbas Ansari, a Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party MLA, seeking quashing of the chargesheet in the same case. It was pleaded on behalf of the Ansari brothers that mutation of the property was in the name of their forefathers before their birth, hence no offence was made out against them.