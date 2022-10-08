Antilia bomb scare: Waze's plea rejected

New Delhi, October 7
The Delhi High Court on Friday rejected former Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze’s plea for quashing of the sanction granted to prosecute him under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in the Antilia bomb scare case.
Citing want of territorial jurisdiction, a Bench of Justice Mukta Gupta and Justice Anish Dayal dismissed his petition which sought quashing of the September 2, 2021, sanction order passed by the Centre.
Noting that the sanction for prosecution had to be considered along with and in conjunction with investigations and proceedings related to it, the Bench said the courts at Mumbai would have the natural and logical jurisdiction to decide issues challenged in Waze’s petition.
The MHA had given the sanction to prosecute Waze in the case of an SUV with explosives being found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s house Antilia on February 25, 2021, and the murder of businessman Hiren Mansukh. (With PTI inputs)
