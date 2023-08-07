Anurag Thakur alleges China-Cong links over NYT expose

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 7

The ruling BJP on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Congress citing a New York Times expose on an individual’s involvement in pushing Chinese propaganda worldwide, including in India through the website News Click.

Union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur led the charge attacking the Congress for rushing to the defence of News Click when the BJP had clearly revealed its pro China tilt.

“Even newspapers like ‘The New York Times’ are now admitting that Neville Roy Singham and his NewsClick are dangerous tools of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and promoting China’s political agenda across the world.

Much before NYT, India has long been telling the world that NewsClick is a dangerous global web of Chinese propaganda. Supported by like-minded forces, Neville has been furthering a dubious anti-India agenda,” Thakur said.

He said way back in the year 2021, when India’s law enforcement agencies initiated an inquiry against NewsClick based on strong evidence of money laundering, the Congress and the entire Left-Liberal ecosystem came to defend it.

“It is natural for the Congress to defend Neville and NewsClick because national interest never matters to its leadership. Isn't it the same Congress Party that signed an MoU with the CPC in the year 2008 to promote Chinese interest in India and allegedly accepted donations for the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) from the Chinese embassy? asked Anurag.

He said the UPA may change its name a thousand times but it can’t change its character.

“People are aware that the nation will not be safe in the hands of GHAMANDIA gathbandhan,” he said borrowing a phrase which Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently used for opposition INDIA bloc while addressing a meeting of the NDA MPs.

Today in Lok Sabha too BJP MP Nishikant Dubey during Zero hour by when Rahul Gandhi had returned to LS after reinstatement as MP, alleged that the Congress had a tango with China.

Uproar by opposition side and treasury side MPs led to the adjournment of proceedings till 2 PM.

