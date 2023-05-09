Apex court rejects jailed Bihar YouTuber’s petition

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: The SC on Monday rejected jailed Bihar YouTuber Manish Kashyap’s plea challenging slapping of the NSA against him for circulating fake videos of migrants being attacked in Tamil Nadu.

Panama Papers: ED seizes Rs 41 cr assets

New Delhi: The ED has seized three offices situated at a prime location in Mumbai, valued more than Rs 41 crore, under the FEMA, as part of its probe against a businessman, whose name figured in the Panama Papers. The ED has said the action had been taken against Zavareh Soli Poonawalla and his family. They are accused of “remitting foreign exchange abroad by mis-utilising the provisions of Liberalised Remittance Scheme. TNS

2 Naxals killed in Sukma encounter

New Delhi: The security forces have neutralised two Left-wing extremists, including a woman, in an encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district. A cache of explosives and an automatic weapon were seized from the encounter site. The two slain Left-wing extremists were carrying a collective reward of Rs 11 lakh on their heads, the officials said. TNS

5 more cheetahs to be released into wild

New Delhi: The Environment Ministry on Monday announced that five more cheetahs would be released from the acclimatisation camps into the free-roaming conditions of Kuno National Park. The cheetahs — three females and two males — are likely to be released before the onset of the monsoon in June. TNS

‘The Kerala Story’ banned in Bengal

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday banned film “The Kerala Story”, terming it “distorted” and “meant to defame a southern state”. She said step taken “to avoid potential cases of violence or hate”. TNS