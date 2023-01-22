Apex court rejects PIL seeking 'one car, one person' norm

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 21

The Supreme Court (SC) has refused to entertain a PIL seeking to enforce the “one car, one person” norm and imposition of environmental tax on the second vehicle of an owner, saying it was a policy matter to be dealt with by the government.

“The issues which are raised in the petition under Article 32 of the Constitution of India in the present case pertain to the policy domain. Hence, we are not inclined to entertain the petition,” a Bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said.

The Bench, however, gave liberty to the petitioner NGO ‘Tsunami on Roads’ to pursue its grievances before the authorities in accordance with law.

The NGO had sought directions to initiate an effective national programme against air pollution in order to get special attention, priority and better coordination among the states and the Centre, with a better utilisation of the budget.