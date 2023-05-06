Apex court to take up on May 9 pleas seeking review of EWS quota verdict

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 5

A five-judge Constitution Bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud will take up on May 9 petitions seeking review of its verdict upholding the validity of the 103rd Constitutional amendment which provided for 10 per cent quota for economically weaker sections (EWS) in government jobs and educational institutions.

By 3:2 majority, the five-judge Constitution Bench led by the then CJI UU Lalit had on November 7, 2022, upheld the validity of the EWS quota law, saying it didn’t violate basic structure of the Constitution.

There were four judgments. Justice Dinesh Maheshwari, Justice Bela M Trivedi and Justice JB Pardiwala — who delivered separate verdicts — upheld the validity of the EWS quota law, while Justice S Ravindra Bhat delivered a dissenting verdict. The then CJI Lalit had agreed with Justice Bhat. Justice Lalit has since retired.

The majority had said the EWS quota law did not violate the equality code of the Constitution or the basic structure of the Constitution. On the issue of exceeding the 50 per cent quota ceiling, the majority said it would not apply to EWS reservation.

The minority verdict, however, had faulted the 103rd amendment and declared it unconstitutional for excluding the SC/ST and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) from the ambit of EWS reservation.

Review petitions are heard by the same Bench. However, due to the retirement of Justice Lalit, CJI Chandrachud will now head the review Bench.

The review petitioners, including DMK and Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Jaya Thakur, have urged the top court to reconsider its decision, submitting that it affected the entire population of the country. They have also sought an “open court hearing”.

Review petitions are generally heard “in chamber” — and not in an open court — by a procedure called “hearing by circulation” where advocates representing the parties are not allowed to argue. But in exceptional cases, the top court allows open court hearing if convinced about its need.