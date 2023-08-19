Apex court won’t stay release of caste survey

New Delhi, August 18
The Supreme Court on Friday said it wouldn’t stay the publication of results of a caste survey being conducted by the Bihar Government in the state results unless a prima facie case is made out for it.
“We are not going to stay anything unless there is a prima facie case... the exercise has already been completed ... there is a judgment in their (state’s) favour,” a Bench said, posting the matter for further hearing on August 21.
During the hearing, the Bench said only cumulative figures were released to the public through the survey, not individual details of caste.
The Patna HC on August 1 rejected petitions challenging the caste survey, saying, “We find the action of the state to be perfectly valid, initiated with due competence.”
