Appear in court, SC pulls up Odisha DGP over lawyers' stir

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, December 12

As striking lawyers in Odisha continue to vandalise courts, the Supreme Court on Monday asked the Odisha DGP to appear before it through videoconferencing on December 14 to spell out the measures taken to deal with the situation.

If required, arrest them We will put all of them into custody… No solution. If a thousand people need to be arrested, let them be arrested. We don’t care. If this is what you do, we are not going to hear. Supreme court bench

“We will put all of them into custody… No solution. If a thousand people need to be arrested, let them be arrested. We don’t care. If this is what you do, we are not going to hear,” an angry Bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said.

“If the police are unable to control it, we will send paramilitary forces. We will ask the Centre for it. You (police) better pull up your socks,” the Bench told the state police as it asked them to ensure there was no disruption of court proceedings in Odisha due to lawyers’ strike and protest.

The lawyers demanding a permanent Bench of the state high court in western Odisha allegedly ransacked one of the district court premises.

It also asked the Bar Council of India (BCI) to explain as to what extent licences of the lawyers leading the agitation had been suspended.

The Bench issued the directions after watching some videos of the agitation and perusing an affidavit filed by the Registrar General of the Orissa High Court which said despite the top court’s November 28 order, reports have been received from some district judges, including that of Sambalpur, about non-participation in court work by members of Bar associations.

The Sambalpur district judge and other judicial officers were prevented from entering the court premises on November 30 and they had to return without holding courts as a result of which none of the 924 cases listed there could be taken up, the Bench was told.

“On one hand, you are making demands for a Bench of the high court and, on the other, you are doing nothing. The litigants are the sufferers. You are disrupting the court proceedings,” it noted.

Expressing displeasure over the agitation by members of Bar associations in some districts of Odisha, the Supreme Court had on November 28 asked the BCI to take appropriate action, including suspension of licences, against striking lawyers.

“We would expect the BCI to take appropriate action against members of the different bar associations and logically, we would expect their licences to be suspended at least till the work is resumed,” the Bench had said.

The Bench had said it expected the police to provide full proof arrangements for ingress and egress of the judicial officers, willing members of the Bar and litigants. Appropriate steps, including preventive arrest or otherwise, as required may be taken by the administration, it had said.