Application deadline for second edition of CUET-UG extended till March 30

New Delhi, March 10
The application deadline for the second edition of Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG has been extended till March 30, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar announced on Friday.
The application process was supposed to end on March 12. The exam is scheduled to be held from May 21 to 31.
The University Grants Commission (UGC) in March last year announced that undergraduate admissions will be conducted in all central universities through a common entrance test and not based on class 12 marks.
The undergraduate (UG) admission process in universities will be completed by July and the new academic session can begin on August 1.
The debut edition of the CUET-UG was conducted in July last year and was marred by glitches, prompting the National Testing Agency (NTA) to cancel the exam at multiple centres.
While several students were informed about cancellation a night before the exam, many of them got to know about it after reaching the centres.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Excise ‘scam’ case: Delhi court sends AAP leader Manish Sisodia to ED custody till March 17
Special Judge MK Nagpal defers hearing on AAP leader's bail ...
Punjab FM presents Rs 1.96-lakh-crore budget; agriculture, education, health key focus areas
No fresh tax; Harpal Cheema announces various new schemes
Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal’s father dies after falling from 20th floor of Gurugram building
Ritesh had recently got married and had hosted his wedding r...
India reports first H3N2 deaths, one each from Haryana, Karnataka; govt says influenza cases likely to decline from March-end
3,038 cases of various subtypes of influenza, including H3N2...
Govt amends anti-money laundering rules, brings 'politically exposed persons' under PMLA
Financial institutions will have to register details of thei...