Appointment of HC judges: Centre returns 20 files to Supreme Court Collegium

New Delhi, November 28
The Centre is understood to have asked the Supreme Court Collegium to reconsider 20 files related to the appointment of high court judges, including that of advocate Saurabh Kirpal – a declared gay, sources said on Monday.
The Government expressed "strong reservations" about the recommended names as it sent back the files to the Collegium on November 25, sources privy to the procedure to appoint Supreme Court and high court judges said.
Out of the 20 cases, 11 were fresh cases while nine were reiterations made by the Collegium, they added.
The name of Saurabh Kirpal -- son of former CJI B N Kirpal -- was recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium, headed by then CJI NV Ramana for elevation as a judge of the Delhi High Court.
Kirpal’s name was first sent by the Delhi High Court Collegium to the top court Collegium in October 2017 for elevation but deliberations on his name were deferred thrice.
