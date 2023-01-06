Apprenticeship fair to be held in 242 districts on January 9: Government

PTI

New Delhi, January 6

The next edition of the Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Fair will be held across 242 districts in 28 states and Union territories on January 9, the government said on Friday.

The move is aimed at the Centre’s vision to boost career opportunities for the country’s youth under its flagship programme Skill India Mission.

The government strives to train 10 lakh youth per annum through apprenticeship training, and to fulfil this mission. The apprenticeship fairs are being used as a platform to increase the participation of establishments and students.

Several local businesses and organisations have been invited to be a part of the fair to provide local youth with relevant opportunities to shape their careers through apprenticeship training.

“The event will witness the participation of many companies representing various sectors. The participating organisations will have the chance to meet potential apprentices on a single platform and choose applicants on the spot, providing them with an opportunity to strengthen their livelihood and learn new skills,” an official statement said.

The candidates who are Class 5 to Class 12 pass-outs and have skill training certificates, or ITI Diploma holders or graduates can register themselves for the fair by visiting. They must carry three copies of their resume, three copies of all the mark sheets and certificates, photo ID (Aadhaar card/driving licence etc) and three passport-size photographs to the respective venues.

Through this fair the candidates will also earn National Council for Vocational Education and Training-recognised certifications, improving their employability rate after the training sessions, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said.

Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said skills and knowledge are the driving forces of economic growth and social development for a country.

“It is established that countries with higher and better levels of skills are adjusting more effectively to the challenges and opportunities thrown at us by the new world of work. Through our apprenticeship programmes, we are aiming to build a resilient and capable workforce that has the potential to improve its own socio-economic status and propel India’s economic engine,” the secretary said.

Apprenticeship melas are hosted in the country on the second Monday of every month, wherein selected individuals receive a monthly stipend in accordance with government criteria for gaining new skills.