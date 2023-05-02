April GST collection hits all-time high of Rs 1.87 lakh crore

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 1

The gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection in April touched an all-time monthly high of Rs 1.87 lakh crore, rising by 12 per cent compared to about Rs 1.68 lakh crore (the previous highest) in April 2022, showed data released by the Finance Ministry on Monday.

Commercial LPG rates slashed Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 171.5, to cost Rs 1,856.5 per cylinder in Delhi

Manufacturing activity rises to 4-month high in April on growing order book

The revenue stood at Rs 1.60 lakh crore in March and Rs 1.49 lakh crore in February. In April, the revenue from domestic transactions, including import of services, was 16 per cent higher than the revenue from these sources during the same month last year.

“For the first time, gross GST collection has crossed the Rs 1.75 lakh crore-mark. The total number of e-way bills generated in March 2023 was 9 crore, which was 11 per cent higher than 8.1 crore e-way bills generated in February 2023,” an official statement said.

This buoyancy was also reflected in the April collections from states, which stood at Rs 1.51 lakh crore as against 1.30 lakh crore in April 2022. The intake from Punjab was Rs 2,613 crore in April as against Rs 1,735 crore in March, Rs 1,651 crore in February and Rs 1,994 crore in April 2022.

For April, the cumulative CGST was Rs 38,440 crore, SGST Rs 47,412 crore, IGST Rs 89,158 crore (including Rs 34,972 crore from import of goods) and cess was Rs. 12,025 crore (including Rs 901 crore from import of goods). The Centre settled Rs 45,864 crore to CGST and Rs 37,959 crore to SGST from IGST. The total revenue of the Centre and the states in April after regular settlement was Rs 84,304 crore for CGST and Rs 85,371 crore for SGST.

PM Narendra Modi lauded the highest-ever monthly GST collection as “great news” for the Indian economy.