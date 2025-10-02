A nine-member delegation from the Association of Professional Social Workers and Development Practitioners (APSWDP), India, participated in the United Nations Responsible Business and Human Rights Forum 2025, held from September 16 to 19 at the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) in Bangkok.

The forum, a premier regional platform for dialogue on corporate accountability and human rights, welcomed a wide array of participants, including diplomats, academics, civil society organisations and corporate leaders.

APSWDP engaged in high-level discussions, thematic sessions, and capacity-building dialogues on critical issues such as labour rights, climate justice, inclusive development, and the role of social workers in responsible business practices.

Highlighting its community-based work, APSWDP hosted a joint session in collaboration with organisations, including OXFAM, Sal Forest, MAP Foundation, Raks Thai, HRDF, and Respons Bank, and co-organised with Eco Factor Foundation and Crime Control and Social Development Organisation.

The Association presented its flagship initiative titled "Samta Nyay Kendra – The Legal Aid Clinic for the Transgender Community", under the theme "Beyond Crisis: Innovating Community-Led Approaches for Remedy and Corporate Accountability."

The delegation included Dr Sumit Arora, Adv Akash Yadav, Karamveer Singh, Dr Rajeev Kumar, Deepak Yadav, Dr Radhika Dev Varma, Kavita Rawat, Saurab Parkash, and Ankita Rani.

Speaking at the forum, Dr Vivek Trivedi, Founder and Principal Advisor of APSWDP, emphasised the need to incorporate professional social work perspectives into global dialogues on business and human rights.

He underscored that people-centered approaches are vital to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and that the participation of APSWDP reflects India's growing commitment to responsible business conduct, cross-border collaboration, and community-led advocacy.