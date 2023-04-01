'Architect of conspiracy': Delhi court rejects Sisodia's bail plea

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 31

A Delhi court on Friday dismissed former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s bail plea in the excise policy case, saying prima facie he was “the architect of the criminal conspiracy” in the matter.

Special judge MK Nagpal, who had reserved his orders on Sisodia’s bail plea on March 24, said releasing the senior AAP leader at this stage might adversely impact the ongoing investigation and “seriously hamper” its progress.

“It is clear that the applicant had played the most important and vital role in the criminal conspiracy. Thus, as per allegations made by the prosecution and the evidence collected in support thereof, the applicant can prima facie be held to be the architect of the criminal conspiracy,” Nagpal said.

Sisodia had earlier sought bail saying he was neither a flight risk nor the CBI found anything incriminating against him in its probe into the alleged irregularities in the excise policy. His lawyer had said the policy was formulated “purely in the normal course”.

(With PTI inputs)