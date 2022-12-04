Area under wheat crop up by 10.77 lakh hectares

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 3

The area under wheat has expanded by 10.77 lakh hectares in the current rabi season. As per the Agriculture Ministry, wheat has been sown in 211.62 lakh hectares till December 2, against 200.85 lakh hectares during the same period a year ago.

With a rise of 5.36 per cent, Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Punjab are the states that have shown the increment. The sowing of wheat, which is the main rabi crop, begins in October. The acreage under pulses has increased by 4.10 lakh hectares. The latest data reveals that there is an increase from 108.57 lakh hectares in the previous year to 112.67 lakh hectares in the ongoing season so far.

The area planted with oilseeds has also gone up by 7.51 lakh hectares, with Rajasthan, MP, West Bengal and Gujarat reporting higher plantation. Oilseeds have been sown in 83.07 lakh hectares so far against 75.55 lakh hectares a year ago. For coarse-cum-nutri cereals, 32.63 lakh hectares has been covered as compared to 29.02 lakh hectares last year, witnessing an increase of 3.61 lakh hectares, the ministry reports.