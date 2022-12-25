Arms smuggling: NIA raids in Punjab, J&K, Delhi

New Delhi, December 24
The NIA today conducted raids at 14 locations in Punjab, J&K and Delhi in an arms smuggling case involving proscribed outfits like the Khalistan Liberation Force, Babbar Khalsa International, International Sikh Youth Federation and others.
It said chiefs and members the proscribed organisations indulged in smuggling of “terrorist hardware, such as arms, ammunition explosive and IEDs, from across international borders”. The smuggled hardware was brought “for use by operatives of terror outfits and organised gangs operating to carry out bomb explosions and targeted killings”, the NIA said. Incriminating material, including digital devices and documents, was seized.
