 Army, Air Force conduct joint exercise Vayu Prahar : The Tribune India

The sources said the scope of the joint exercise included rapid mobilisation of an earmarked rapid reaction force from the hinterland to undertake air-landed operations at a nominated advance landing ground

PTI

New Delhi, March 23

The Indian Army and the Indian Air force conducted a multi-domain air-land exercise ‘Vayu Prahar’ in the eastern theatre to validate plans to execute synergised operations, sources said on Thursday.

The exercise was held in the second week of March.

The sources said the scope of the joint exercise included rapid mobilisation of an earmarked rapid reaction force from the hinterland to undertake air-landed operations at a nominated advance landing ground.

The air-landed force further executed contingency tasks according to a realistic exercise scenario in challenging high-altitude terrain conditions.

“The conduct of Exercise Vayu Prahar enabled coordination and rehearsal amongst various agencies for quick mobilisation, transportation and deployment of forces within a theatre which can be executed across theatres,” a source said.

The exercise validated and refined procedures quintessential for synergised joint operations. Army formations, special forces along with the Indian Air Force participated in the 96-hour exercise in the eastern theatre.

