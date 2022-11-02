Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande meets Bhutanese officer

New Delhi, November 1
Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande on Tuesday held talks with Royal Bhutan Army’s Chief Operations Officer Lieutenant General Batoo Tshering.
The meeting was held against the backdrop of China enhancing infrastructure around Bhutanese territory in the Doklam plateau.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Fair market access only way forward: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at SCO meet
Says better connectivity in region need of hour
At Rs 1.52L crore, October GST kitty 2nd-highest ever
Barring Delhi & J&K, north Indian states see uptick
Salujas conned banks to turn small family business into big empire
Ludhiana's Neeraj Saluja was nabbed on Oct 28 for Rs 1,531-c...