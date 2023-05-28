Army Chief in Manipur; Amit Shah to visit tomorrow

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 27

Army Chief General Manoj Pande embarked on a two-day visit to Manipur on Saturday to review the law and order situation as the state reported rising incidents of sporadic violence over the last few days.

He will meet state’s Governor Anusuiya Uikey, Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Chief Security Adviser Kuldiep Singh. General Pande will visit various locations where he will interact with local formation commanders and obtain first-hand account of the situation on the ground. He will also interact with soldiers.

Owing to the internal security situation in Manipur, around 140 columns of the Army and Assam Rifles, comprising over 10,000 personnel, besides other security forces had to be deployed to bring back normalcy in the Northeastern state.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Manipur from May 29 to June 1. Addressing a press conference in Imphal, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said Shah would assess the situation and work towards restoring peace in the state.