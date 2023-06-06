Army Chief on 2-day Bangladesh visit

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: Army Chief General Manoj Pande proceeded on a two-day visit to Bangladesh on Monday. During the visit, he will meet senior military leadership of Bangladesh and will discuss avenues for further enhancing Indo-Bangladesh defence relations. TNS

Loan fraud: CBI arrests builder

New Delhi: The CBI has arrested a leading Mumbai builder, Harresh Mehta, in connection with its probe into a Rs 280 crore bank loan fraud case, officials said on Monday. The officials said, "Mehta is the owner of Rohan Life Spaces Ltd and Rohan Constructions Ltd and was absconding for years." He was produced before a court. TNS

Delhi HC rejects Sisodia's interim bail

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed an interim bail plea of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in a money laundering case relating to the alleged excise policy scam in view of the "extremely serious" allegations against him and the possibility of "evidence tampering".