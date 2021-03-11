Army chief releases book on military leadership

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 17

Army chief General Manoj Pande has released a book ‘Men of Steel -- Military Leadership for India’, a collection of essays that examines leadership in the armed forces.

Produced by think-tank Centre for Land Warfare Studies (CLAWS), the book has 15 chapters contributed by retired officers and non-military authors. Lt Gen AK Singh (retd) and Maj Gen Yash Mor (retd) have edited it. The CLAWS, now headed by former Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh (retd), is funded by the Army.

The book systematically contextualises the role of military leaders, while covering the nuances of leadership at the strategic, operational and tactical levels in the backdrop of challenges of the 21st century warfare. It also suggests policy recommendations.

The book brings perspectives in critical strategic and operational aspects -- that military leaders must have a long-term vision.

The armed forces need to adopt and adapt to rapid changes in warfare, technology and the complex nature of threats.

The book release was done on Tuesday evening.