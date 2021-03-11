Army Chief reviews security at LAC in Himachal, Uttarakhand

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 10

Army Chief General Manoj Pande is on a three-day visit to forward areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, his maiden trip to the sector after assuming charge of the top post.

Accompanied by Central Army Commander Lt Gen Yogendra Dimri, the Army Chief was briefed by the local commanders about the prevailing situation along the boundary. The LAC in these two states is described as the central sector.

The maps of the sector have been exchanged between India and China in the past. The building of infrastructure in Ngari prefecture by China that faces Himachal and Uttarakhand is what is being watched keenly by India. The infrastructure at the airstrip at Ngari has been expanded to hold more jets.

Taking a first-hand assessment of the operational preparedness, the Army Chief is scheduled to witness high-altitude operational capabilities of formations, including mountaineering skills and long-range patrolling. General Pande is also reviewing the ongoing infrastructure and development work in forward areas.

Interacting with the commanders, the Army Chief emphasised the need for vigil and alertness along the borders. He expressed his satisfaction on the rapid improvement of defensive posture and operational readiness of formations. He complimented the synergy between the Army, CAPF, civil administration and the police towards operational effectiveness and sustainable development in border areas.

China active in Ngari