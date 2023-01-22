Army Chief reviews situation along LAC

PTI

New Delhi: Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande on Saturday carried out a review of India’s military preparedness along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim during a visit to the headquarters of the Eastern Army Command.

Officials said senior commanders of the Kolkata-headquartered command briefed the Chief of Army Staff about operational matters, including deployment of troops. General Pande’s visit to the crucial command came nearly six weeks after a clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Tawang sector of Arunachal.