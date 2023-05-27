Army chief to visit Manipur today to review situation

PTI

Imphal, May 27

Army chief Gen Manoj Pande will visit Manipur on Saturday to review the situation in the violence-hit state, officials said.

Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita will also accompany the Army Chief during his two-day visit to the state.

A senior Army official told PTI that Pande and Kalita will reach Imphal from Delhi to review the ground situation in the backdrop of ongoing ethnic clashes between communities.

"Pande will meet the Governor, Chief Minister and Security Advisor to discuss the situation," he added.

Gen Pande and Lt Gen Kalita will also meet the ground commanders, including those from other forces, and review the law and order situation.

Gen Pande is scheduled to return on Sunday, while Lt Gen Kalita is likely to stay back for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Manipur from Monday, Army sources said.

Clashes broke out in Manipur after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

#gen manoj pande #indian army #manipur