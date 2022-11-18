Army comes up with 3D-printed shelters for troops

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 17

Using latest technology, the Army has come up with new construction techniques to strengthen its presence along the western and northern borders. These methods will replace the traditional forms of military structures like bunkers and silos.

The 3D-printed shelters are the latest addition to these techniques. Constructed in a short timeframe, these shelters can hold back enemy assaults and have been tested against tank attacks. These can withstand a direct hit from T-90 tanks from 100 metres.

Technology is the key to modernising the defence forces, sources said, adding it saved time and cut costs. The 3D printing technology uses complex software and robotic unit that helps in creating a structure through multiple stages from a digital model. The Army is working with two start-ups run by graduates from IIT-Gandhinagar and IIT-Madras in this direction.