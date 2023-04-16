Army commanders to review combat readiness at 5-day meet

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 15

The five-day Army Commanders’ Conference (ACC) starting from April 17 will review the progress on digitisation and automation initiatives, besides military infrastructure.

The ACC is the Army’s apex-level biannual event which is held to deliberate on important policy decisions. The conference is being held in a hybrid format using secure communication. The commanders and senior functionaries will meet virtually on the first day and then travel to Delhi for physical meetings on matters requiring detailed deliberations.

There will also be an equipment display with focus on niche technology, innovation, solutions for surveillance, artificial intelligence, training, robotics, virtual reality and operational logistics. On the first day, the agenda points sent by Army commands will be discussed, followed by an update from the tri-services Commander-in-Chief, Andaman and Nicobar Command.

The forum will also review the progress on activities charted out as part of “Year of Transformation-2023” along with progress on the Agnipath scheme and budget management, besides a discussion on the current and emerging security scenario and review operational preparedness of Army.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to address the conference on April 19. A talk on future contours of the India-China relations has also been planned. Former Foreign Secretary and former Ambassador to China Vijay Gokhale is expected to speak on the subject. Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari are slated to address the commanders.