 India's military equipment import down for 1st time in 3 years : The Tribune India

India's military equipment import down for 1st time in 3 years

India's military equipment import down for 1st time in 3 years


Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, February 3

India’s import of military equipment is slowing down for the first time in three years. Military equipment acquisition is done under what is called the capital budget and is meant for payment of weapons, equipment, planes, warships, submarines, helicopters, etc.

The immediate impact of imports coming down could be due to policies of curbing imports and relying more on ‘Make in India’. The data on imports of the five-year period from 2017-18 to 2021-22 was tabled in Parliament today.

In the period of five years, imports grew for three consecutive financial years (2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21) and showed a downward trend in 2021-22.

The increase may be largely due to payment for the Rafale fighter jets and the high value items like surveillance planes, specialised submarine hunting helicopters besides emergency purchases.

In March 2022, Sweden-based think tank Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) released its assessment for a five-year period (2017-2021). Titled “Trends in international arms transfers-2021”, the report stated, “India was the world’s largest importer of weapons and military equipment and accounted for 11% of total global arms imports in the period.”

The SIPRI report had a good news too. It compared two five-year blocks — between 2012-16 and 2017-21 and said Indian arms imports decreased by 21% during 2017-21 when compared with the previous five-year block.

Importantly, to curb imports, United States, Russia, France and Israel, the countries that have been supplying weapons and military equipment in the past decade, have been told that these will have to be ‘Made in India’ in future.

#indian army

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra wedding postponed?

2
Nation

'Hum Adani Ke Hain Kaun': Congress launches fresh attack on PM Modi, government

3
Delhi

Delhi MC House adjourned without electing mayor for third time in a month

4
World

Powerful earthquake kills more than 1,300 people in Turkey, Syria

5
Nation

Centre blocks 232 gambling, money-laundering, loan apps with Chinese links

6
World

‘Honour killing’: Iraqis protest gender violence after YouTube star Tiba Ali strangled to death by her father

7
Diaspora

In a first, Indian-American named President of Harvard Law Review

8
Business

Regulators should be on their toes to keep market stable, Adani issue a company specific matter: FM Sitharaman

9
Nation

Kargil architect and Pakistan's former military ruler General Pervez Musharraf dead in Dubai

10
Nation

Want debate, not disruption over Adani row: TMC strikes discordant note

Don't Miss

View All
Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks
Sports

Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks

Part of road in Canada to be named Komagata Maru Way
Diaspora

Part of road in Canada to be named 'Komagata Maru Way'

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla
Himachal

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla

Weatherman predicts rise in night temperatures over Punjab and Haryana in coming days
Punjab

Weatherman predicts rise in night temperatures over Punjab and Haryana in coming days

Owner of stolen scooter gets 9 challans in 12 days!
Chandigarh

Owner of stolen scooter gets 9 challans in Chandigarh in 12 days!

Mining mafia tries to mow down DSP in Karnal village
Haryana

Mining mafia tries to mow down DSP in Karnal village

Gurdaspur farmer buys Sidhu Moosewala’s favourite HMT 5911 tractor; comes to meet late singer’s father
Trending

Inspired by Sidhu Moosewala, Gurdaspur farmer buys HMT 5911 tractor; drives it to Mansa to meet late singer's father

WATCH: Car drags bike for over 3 km in Gurugram, driver held after video goes viral
Trending

WATCH: Car drags bike for over 3km in Gurugram, driver held after video goes viral

Top News

Powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hits Turkey

Powerful earthquake kills more than 1,300 people in Turkey, Syria

Hundreds are still believed to be trapped under rubble, and ...

New powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.6 hits southeast Turkey; official says 2 temblors independent of each other

New powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.6 hits southeast Turkey; official says 2 temblors independent of each other

Aftershock felt as far as eastern Mediterranean island natio...

Supreme Court agrees to hear plea against appointment of lawyer LCV Gowri as Madras High Court judge

Supreme Court agrees to hear plea against appointment of lawyer LCV Gowri as Madras High Court judge

Some purported statements of the lawyer, allegedly against M...

PM Modi unveils India’s biggest helicopter manufacturing facility in Karnataka

PM Modi unveils India’s biggest helicopter manufacturing facility in Karnataka

It will enable India to meet its entire requirement of helic...

PM Modi will do his best to avert discussion on Adani issue in Parliament: Rahul Gandhi

PM Modi will do his best to avert discussion on Adani issue in Parliament: Rahul Gandhi

Said the country should know what power is behind the billio...


Cities

View All

2 held with weapons smuggled from Pak

2 held with weapons smuggled from Pak

Only 8 teachers against 56 sanctioned posts at Amritsar's Government Dental College

Infrastructure at grain markets will be upgraded, says Dhaliwal

Ex-councillors not satisfied with new delimitation of MC wards

Hike in prices of milk, fuel add to financial burden of common man

Proposal on new Bathinda bus stand sent to Punjab govt

Proposal on new Bathinda bus stand sent to Punjab govt

Govt hospitals’ rental income to fund treatment of patients

Government hospitals' rental income to fund treatment of patients

Heritage Auction: French firm offers legal help to Chandigarh panel in nailing culprits

Father, son hit by car at Zirakpur, die

19-yr-old killed in crash near Mohali village

Chandigarh: Car overturns during chase at Daria; 1 held

AAP to move Supreme Court to seek court-monitored Delhi mayoral poll

AAP to move Supreme Court after Delhi MC House adjourned without electing mayor

Delhi MC House adjourned without electing mayor for third time in a month

MCD to convene again today for mayoral poll

Man held with foreign currency valued at Rs 50L

Now, get sand at cheaper rate in Nawanshahr district

Now, get sand at cheaper rate in Nawanshahr district

Markets, roads chock-a-block with devotees on Guru Ravidas Jayanti in Jalandhar

After 12 years, Jalandhar Improvement Trust finally clears PNB’s loan

In a first, Janta Darbar over water problems

2 more of snatchers’ gang held in Jalandhar

Contract cancelled, fresh tenders invited to complete airport project

Contract cancelled, fresh tenders invited to complete airport project

11 trains cancelled, others running behind schedule

Flesh trade: Role of more cops, hotels under lens

20-yr jail for sexually exploiting minor cousin

Peddler arrested with opium

Patiala MP Preneet Kaur hits back at Congress as she replies to show-cause notice

Patiala MP Preneet Kaur hits back at Congress as she replies to show-cause notice

City traders, vendors continue to flout ban on single-use plastic

Patiala: Yadavindra Public School's platinum jubilee celebrations conclude, three books released

Motorcyclist killed in road accident

Extreme weather pushes up power demand in Punjab by 12%