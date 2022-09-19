Army floats tenders for guns, drones

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 18

The Army has floated multiple tenders to buy guns, missiles, drones and many other systems from domestic manufacturers for meeting critical requirements under emergency procurement procedures.

"We have invited the Indian defence industry to offer critical defence equipment for emergency procurement. Proposals are being fielded for guns, missiles, drones, counter-drone, loiter munition, communication and optical systems, specialist vehicles, engineering equipment and alternative resources," the Army said.