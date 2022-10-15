Army inks pacts with 11 banks to provide banking facilities to Agniveers

New Delhi, October 15
The Indian Army has said it has signed agreements with 11 banks to provide banking facilities to Agniveers after their enrolment, the defence ministry said on Saturday.
In June, the government announced the ‘Agnipath’ scheme for the three services to recruit youths between the age bracket of 17-and-half years and 21 for only four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years.
For 2022, the upper age limit has been extended to 23 years. The three services are currently undertaking the recruitment process under the new scheme.
The first batch of Agniveers will be joining Army training Centres by January next year.
“The Indian Army has signed historic MoU with 11 Banks viz State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, IDBI Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Yes Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IDFC First Bank and Bandhan Bank for providing banking facilities to Agniveers on enrollment,” the defence ministry said.
The Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed on Friday.
“The features and benefits offered under Agniveer salary package are similar to the defence salary package,” it said in a statement.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Xi Jinping warns China will not renounce use of force to unify Taiwan; vows to strengthen military
Xi also stressed on further modernising national defence and...
Rupee is not sliding, dollar is strengthening: FM Sitharaman
Says inflation is at a manageable level
Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests former minister Sunder Sham Arora for offering bribe
The Bureau is learnt to have recovered the bribe money
Kharge vs Tharoor on Monday as Congress set for non-Gandhi president after 24 years; results on Oct 19
Over 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates form e...
Excise policy ‘scam’: CBI summons Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for questioning on Monday
CBI had registered an FIR in August against Sisodia and 14 o...